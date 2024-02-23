Sooners’ are latest school to offer 2025 CB Graceson Littleton
Recruiting Florida is nothing new for Oklahoma, as they have been recruiting the Sunshine State regularly for a while. They’ve been successful in bringing in multiple contributors and starters from the state. In recent years, Florida has treated them well.
One area of Florida that has been very generous to the Sooners is the Tampa area, as Oklahoma has landed commits from that area in their last two recruiting classes. Are they potentially looking for their third commit from there in as many classes? It may appear so with their latest scholarship offer going to Graceson Littleton. Littleton is a 2025 cornerback prospect from the area.
247 Sports has him listed as a three-star on their rankings. He’s not rated on any of the other sites. He has excellent foot speed and is listed at 6 feet.
Graceson Littleton’s Recruiting Profile
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Rivals
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
247Sports
3
N/A
30
41
247 Composite
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Industry
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Vitals
Hometown
Tampa, Florida
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-0
Weight
180
Recruitment
Offered on February 23, 2024
No visit has been scheduled yet
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Indiana
Houston
Ole Miss
Michigan State
Oregon State
Kentucky
Blessed to Receive an Offer From Oklahoma University #BoomerSooner @3DSportsGroup @JayValai @CoachVenables @OU_Football @ChadSimmons_ @JohnGarcia_Jr @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/l4AM20QRgp
— Graceson Littleton🌟 (@GrayLittleton) February 23, 2024
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.