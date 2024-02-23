Sooners’ are latest school to offer 2025 CB Graceson Littleton

Recruiting Florida is nothing new for Oklahoma, as they have been recruiting the Sunshine State regularly for a while. They’ve been successful in bringing in multiple contributors and starters from the state. In recent years, Florida has treated them well.

One area of Florida that has been very generous to the Sooners is the Tampa area, as Oklahoma has landed commits from that area in their last two recruiting classes. Are they potentially looking for their third commit from there in as many classes? It may appear so with their latest scholarship offer going to Graceson Littleton. Littleton is a 2025 cornerback prospect from the area.

247 Sports has him listed as a three-star on their rankings. He’s not rated on any of the other sites. He has excellent foot speed and is listed at 6 feet.

Graceson Littleton’s Recruiting Profile

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals N/A N/A N/A N/A 247Sports 3 N/A 30 41 247 Composite N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Industry N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vitals

Hometown Tampa, Florida Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 180

Recruitment

Offered on February 23, 2024

No visit has been scheduled yet

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Florida

Indiana

Houston

Ole Miss

Michigan State

Penn State

Oregon State

Kentucky

