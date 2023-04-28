Sooners latest offer goes to Ellis Davis, a 2024 4-star OT prospect

On the same day he would see one of his former players drafted in the first round for the first time, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is out on the road looking for more potential first-rounders.

That journey led him to Prosper, Texas, where he offered composite four-star tackle, Ellis Davis.

Davis, a 6-foot-6 260-pound force played primarily right tackle for his high school team. He’s seen his recruitment take off in the last few months as offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Florida State have also trickled in.

Texas Tech is a firm player in his recruitment, and according to On3, they are the perceived leader to this point. Oklahoma received a commitment from Isaiah Autry the day before their spring game but the Sooners look set on taking multiple tackles in this class. Grant Sexton, a target they added to their radar late, committed to Penn State. Kaedin Massey and Bennett Warren remain possibilities, but offering Davis gives them another name to pursue.

Ellis Davis’ Recruiting Profile

  • On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas Tech leading at 54 percent.

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

Rivals

247Sports

3

35

80

247 Composite

4

258

24

46

On3 Recruiting

4

65

9

13

On3 Industry

4

229

16

40

 

Vitals

Hometown

Prosper, Texas

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-6

Weight

260 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 27, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Oklahoma

  • BYU

  • Colorado

  • Auburn

  • Kansas

  • Texas Tech

  • Penn State

  • Houston

  • TCU

  • Tennessee

  • Florida State

  • SMU

Twitter

