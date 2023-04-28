Sooners latest offer goes to Ellis Davis, a 2024 4-star OT prospect

On the same day he would see one of his former players drafted in the first round for the first time, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is out on the road looking for more potential first-rounders.

That journey led him to Prosper, Texas, where he offered composite four-star tackle, Ellis Davis.

Davis, a 6-foot-6 260-pound force played primarily right tackle for his high school team. He’s seen his recruitment take off in the last few months as offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Florida State have also trickled in.

Texas Tech is a firm player in his recruitment, and according to On3, they are the perceived leader to this point. Oklahoma received a commitment from Isaiah Autry the day before their spring game but the Sooners look set on taking multiple tackles in this class. Grant Sexton, a target they added to their radar late, committed to Penn State. Kaedin Massey and Bennett Warren remain possibilities, but offering Davis gives them another name to pursue.

Ellis Davis’ Recruiting Profile

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas Tech leading at 54 percent.

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN – – – – Rivals – – – – 247Sports 3 — 35 80 247 Composite 4 258 24 46 On3 Recruiting 4 65 9 13 On3 Industry 4 229 16 40

Vitals

Hometown Prosper, Texas Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-6 Weight 260 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on April 27, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

BYU

Colorado

Auburn

Kansas

Texas Tech

Penn State

Houston

TCU

Tennessee

Florida State

SMU

Twitter

I’m blessed to announce that I received an offer to play for the University of Oklahoma! Thank you @OU_CoachB for coming by practice today! #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/KKGMZEe9kp — Ellis Davis (@EllisDav1s) April 28, 2023

