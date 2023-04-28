Sooners latest offer goes to Ellis Davis, a 2024 4-star OT prospect
On the same day he would see one of his former players drafted in the first round for the first time, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is out on the road looking for more potential first-rounders.
That journey led him to Prosper, Texas, where he offered composite four-star tackle, Ellis Davis.
Davis, a 6-foot-6 260-pound force played primarily right tackle for his high school team. He’s seen his recruitment take off in the last few months as offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Florida State have also trickled in.
Texas Tech is a firm player in his recruitment, and according to On3, they are the perceived leader to this point. Oklahoma received a commitment from Isaiah Autry the day before their spring game but the Sooners look set on taking multiple tackles in this class. Grant Sexton, a target they added to their radar late, committed to Penn State. Kaedin Massey and Bennett Warren remain possibilities, but offering Davis gives them another name to pursue.
Ellis Davis’ Recruiting Profile
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas Tech leading at 54 percent.
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
247Sports
3
—
35
80
247 Composite
4
258
24
46
On3 Recruiting
4
65
9
13
On3 Industry
4
229
16
40
Vitals
Recruitment
Offered on April 27, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
BYU
Colorado
Auburn
Texas Tech
Penn State
Houston
TCU
Tennessee
Florida State
SMU
I’m blessed to announce that I received an offer to play for the University of Oklahoma! Thank you @OU_CoachB for coming by practice today! #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/KKGMZEe9kp
— Ellis Davis (@EllisDav1s) April 28, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.