Sooners land Utah transfer outfielder Abby Dayton

The Oklahoma Sooners are fortifying their roster via the transfer portal, earning a commitment from Utah transfer outfielder Abby Dayton. It’s the second commitment in the last few days after the Sooners added North Carolina catcher Isabela Emerling.

Dayton led the Pac-12 with a .431 batting average in 2024. She also recorded 18 extra base hits, including two home runs, and had 28 RBIs last season for the Utes. Dayton also led Utah with 27 walks and only struck out 12 times in 167 at bats.

A native of Riverside, Calif., Dayton helped lead Utah on a nice run through the Pac-12 tournament. The No. 6 seed in the field, the Utes knocked off Oregon and Stanford, before falling to the UCLA Bruins 2-1 in the Pac-12 championship game.

Coming off of another historic season, the Oklahoma Sooners are dealing with significant turnover. They lost 10 seniors and three players to the transfer portal. Among their graduating departures was Gold Glove centerfielder Jayda Coleman.

Oklahoma won’t use the transfer portal to fill every departure, but over the last few days, they’ve found a couple of everyday players in Emerling and Dayton. Dayton looks like a player who could step in and start at centerfield and hit leadoff for the Sooners.

Mid 6 | Abby Dayton throws out a runner at second to end a scoreles sixth! Utah 6, California 4. 📊 https://t.co/pBmPzVbLw0

💻 https://t.co/Op3jsxYo6I#GoUtes /// #SOTL pic.twitter.com/Ke7lQfcQ6H — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) March 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire