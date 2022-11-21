Sooners land two major projections in favor of flipping 5-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen

The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both.

The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.

Bowen, committed to Notre Dame, has been to Norman on several occasions. This was just another unofficial in a long list of them at this point.

Bowen has been firmly in the Sooners’ sights as far back as the Lincoln Riley. regime. Oklahoma has been diligent in continuing to recruit Bowen despite his commitment to the Fighting Irish and won’t stop until Bowen signs on the line for a school.

That school may be Oklahoma when all is said and done. Following his trip to Norman for Bedlam, two new projections in Oklahoma’s favor have surfaced from two different Rivals recruiting insiders.

New #Sooners Rivals FutureCast Flipped from Notre Dame ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ 2023 DB Peyton Bowen

6'1” / 185

🏫 Denton Guyer HS (Denton, TX)

✍️ By Nick Harris (@RivalsNick)

🎤⬇️ National Recruiting Analysthttps://t.co/Afv3rYSKqg 🔗: @PeytonBowen10#CHO23N 🔒 pic.twitter.com/uqK4PlNvaq — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) November 21, 2022

New #Sooners Rivals FutureCast for Current Notre Dame Commit ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ 2023 DB Peyton Bowen

6'1” / 185

🏫 Denton Guyer HS (Denton, TX)

✍️ By Josh McCuiston (@Josh_Scoop)

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Recruiting Editorhttps://t.co/Afv3rYSKqg 🔗: @PeytonBowen10#CHO23N 🔒 pic.twitter.com/qOlMnk3SFU — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) November 21, 2022

Nick Harris of Rivals added a bit of insight in his decision to putting Bowens on flip watch, citing Oklahoma really ramping up their efforts in recent weeks (subscription required). Notre Dame will be in it to the end, make no mistake, but Oklahoma has made legitimate headway in Bowen’s recruitment with early signing day on the horizon.

Oklahoma’s final push to close out this class could end in a top-five finish if they are able to flip Bowen. Bowen would also mark the first major recruiting win for safeties coach Brandon Hall who came over from Troy to join Brent Venables’ staff.

