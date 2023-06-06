Sooners land official visit from talented 2024 IOL

As we have now entered into June, recruiting is sure to pick up starting this upcoming weekend.It’s not the famous ChampU BBQ weekend but it will still be filled with some big-time visitors.

One visitor on that list is three-star IOL Eugene Brooks from Sierra Canyon, California.

Brooks is listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds. He’s currently ranked as the No. 35 IOL according to 247Sports composite rankings.

He holds 16 offers currently, and some of those include Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, USC, and Texas A&M to go along with the Sooners.

On Sunday, he told 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins he would be in Norman this upcoming weekend.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon OL Eugene Brooks has locked in his first two official visit dates to #Oklahoma and #Texas and could take a final trip to #Georgia before making a summer decision https://t.co/0PvMQUrA3l pic.twitter.com/q676RTU62d — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 4, 2023

This will be another battle to keep an eye on as On3 Sports currently has the Sooners as a slight favorite over Texas, where he’s expected to be taking an official visit the following weekend on June 16.

Earlier this year, Brooks burst onto the scene with an impressive showing at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles, where he was named co-offensive line MVP.

OL/DL MVP’s from today’s UA Next camp OL: Phillip Ocon (87), Eugene Brooks (88)

DL: Tyler Parker (89), Jahkeem Stewart (64) TA Cunningham (middle) earned UA All-American invite pic.twitter.com/86b9wl7SyD — Max Torres (@mtorressports) April 2, 2023

Brooks said in an interview earlier this year USC, Oregon, and Texas were recruiting him the hardest. It’ll be no easy task to get the talented lineman to leave the west coast and make Norman his new home. But if anyone is up for the task, it’s offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

