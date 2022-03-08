Sooners land Crystal Ball projection for 4-star ATH Jacobe Johnson
Fresh off the heels of a massive recruiting weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners continue to build momentum as they piece together their 2023 recruiting class. One of the must-have names on their board is in-state star Jacobe Johnson out of Mustang, Oklahoma. Across the board, he’s viewed as a four-star athlete. The Sooners might be targeting the 6-3 Johnson to play on the offensive side of the ball.
The Sooners first recruited Jacobe Johnson under Lincoln Riley. Despite Riley’s departure and amid an offensive transition, the Sooners have continued to prioritize Johnson.
Whatever they’ve done has made an impression, so much so that Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at 247Sports has logged a Crystal Ball projection in favor of the Sooners.
This is the second projection from 247Sports that has Johnson heading to Norman. Oklahoma should feel very great about where they are positioned in Johnson’s recruitment.
Johnson is one of the best two-sport athletes in the state, holding Power Five offers in football and basketball. Oklahoma State may end up being the Sooners’ biggest threat to Johnson’s services but as of right now, there’s no reason to doubt that the Sooners are in the drivers’ seat.
Jacobe Johnson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
18
1
1
Rivals
4
—
14
4
247Sports
4
129
4
13
247 Composite
4
123
2
11
On3 Recruiting
4
38
2
1
On3 Composite
4
74
2
1
Vitals
Hometown
Mustang, OK
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-3
Weight
170 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on April 30, 2020
visit March 5, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Alabama
Baylor
Oklahoma State
Arkansas
Miami
Crystal Ball
Film
Via Hudl
