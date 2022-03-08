Sooners land Crystal Ball projection for 4-star ATH Jacobe Johnson

Fresh off the heels of a massive recruiting weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners continue to build momentum as they piece together their 2023 recruiting class. One of the must-have names on their board is in-state star Jacobe Johnson out of Mustang, Oklahoma. Across the board, he’s viewed as a four-star athlete. The Sooners might be targeting the 6-3 Johnson to play on the offensive side of the ball.

The Sooners first recruited Jacobe Johnson under Lincoln Riley. Despite Riley’s departure and amid an offensive transition, the Sooners have continued to prioritize Johnson.

Whatever they’ve done has made an impression, so much so that Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at 247Sports has logged a Crystal Ball projection in favor of the Sooners.

🔮 New #Sooners 247 Crystal Ball 2023 4-Star ATH Jacobe Johnson

6-3 / 183

Mustang (Mustang, OK) By: Oklahoma Insider Brandon Drumm (74.9%)

Confidence: 7/10https://t.co/8yBLCrvdYd — Sooner Report (@SoonerReport) March 8, 2022

This is the second projection from 247Sports that has Johnson heading to Norman. Oklahoma should feel very great about where they are positioned in Johnson’s recruitment.

Johnson is one of the best two-sport athletes in the state, holding Power Five offers in football and basketball. Oklahoma State may end up being the Sooners’ biggest threat to Johnson’s services but as of right now, there’s no reason to doubt that the Sooners are in the drivers’ seat.

Jacobe Johnson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 18 1 1 Rivals 4 — 14 4 247Sports 4 129 4 13 247 Composite 4 123 2 11 On3 Recruiting 4 38 2 1 On3 Composite 4 74 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Mustang, OK Projected Position ATH Height 6-3 Weight 170 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on April 30, 2020

visit March 5, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Baylor

Oklahoma State

Arkansas

Miami

Crystal Ball

Film

Via Hudl

