Sooners land commitment from three-star safety Marcus Wimberly

April has started with a boom for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners just landed their 11th commit of the 2025 recruiting class when three-star safety Marcus Wimberly announced his commitment to the Crimson & Cream on Saturday afternoon.

Wimberly, a native of Arkansas, was in town for Oklahoma’s “Heisman Hangout” weekend, which featured many guests from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. Without much more information, it looks like that recruiting event has already paid dividends.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 Safety Marcus Wimberly has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 205 S from Bauxite, AR chose the Sooners over Oregon, Arkansas, & Utah “The culture is the difference maker! BOOMER SOONER!”https://t.co/75KB9xAFfg pic.twitter.com/i2yMb2uDwY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2024

247Sports Composite Player Rankings sees Wimberly as the No. 624 overall recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. He is rated as a top-50 safety nationally at No. 47, and a top-five player in the state of Arkansas.

Wimberly is a talented player with a nice blend of athleticism and instincts. Once he arrives on campus, he’ll be a safety in this defense.

In a previous interview with OUInsider at Rivals, Wimberly cited culture as the number one thing he looked for.

“I’m gonna say the number one thing is culture,” he said. “I want to go somewhere that I’m not only going to grow as a football player and an athlete, but I want to go somewhere that I’m going to grow as a human being to where I can be a great father, a great husband — and maybe one day, since God called me to it, a great youth pastor.”

Since Venables and Co. took over, Oklahoma has been known for its culture and plans for its players after football, and it’s becoming a staple of winning recruits and their families. Wimberly had been trending in the Sooners’ direction for weeks as predictions rolled in for the Sooners to land him.

Wimberly is the fourth defensive prospect to pledge to the Sooners and the first defensive back in the Sooners class. He chose the Sooners over Michigan, Memphis, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Wisconsin.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire