Sooners land commitment from TCU transfer OL Tyler Guyton

If there’s one phrase that’s followed the Oklahoma Sooners over the last month it’s this: “The portal giveth, but it also taketh.” Today, the portal giveth. The Sooners landed a commitment from TCU transfer Tyler Guyton who announced his new home via his social media in the video shown below.

Guyton is a redshirt freshman standing at 6-foot-7 out of Manor, Texas. According to TCU’s website he played in eight games for the TCU Horned Frogs in 2021.

According to TCU’s official athletics website, he split time throughout the season between offensive tackle and H-back and even caught a pass for a touchdown against Iowa State. He visited Norman on January 15th and less than two weeks later is officially a Sooner.

Guyton figures to be a full-time offensive lineman for the Sooners and will have multiple years to acclimate himself with the Crimson & Cream. Guyton is the second offensive lineman the Sooners have landed this cycle via the transfer portal, joining McKade Mettauer who transferred from California.

The Sooners and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh return left tackle Anton Harrison, who started every game last season and figures to be the starter as the Sooners start offseason workouts. They will need a new right tackle, as starting right tackle Tyrese Robinson is headed for the NFL. Names like Savion Byrd, Wanya Morris, and Guyton will likely be a part of the competition to replace Robinson.

With his commitment, Guyton becomes the 10th transfer the Sooners have landed which has seen the Sooners do everything possible to land depth and starter caliber players to replace the sheer amount of talent that graduated, transferred, or went off to the NFL.

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List