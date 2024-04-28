Sooners land commitment from of 2025 four-star CB Courtland Guillory

Jay Valai has been a pretty productive recruiter during his time as the Sooners cornerbacks coach. He has recruited a number of four-star players to Norman, reshaping the cornerback depth chart in the process.

On Sunday, Valai nailed down another talented cornerback prospect. Courtland Guillory, a four-star cornerback from Klein Oak, Texas, announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The talented corner chose the Sooners over Texas, Texas A&M, and UCF.

Guillory is rated No. 364 overall in the2025 recruiting class. The four-star also ranks as the No. 31 cornerback in the nation and a top-60 player in Texas.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Courtland Guillory has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 180 CB from Houston, TX chose the Sooners over Texas, UCF, and Texas A&M “SEC I swear it’s gone be nice to meet ya 🥷🏽 #BoomerSooner”https://t.co/bP0yuhlrtE pic.twitter.com/GIDfwaNp2F — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 28, 2024

He excels using his long frame to disrupt plays and clog up throwing windows. He is 6-feet-0 and uses every inch of that height to his advantage. He’s a physical player for the position, and he looks to put a significant hit on the ball carrier. Guillory does a great job tracking the football in the air and times his attack well.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks believes he can improve his quick-twitch athleticism, which would help raise his ceiling as a player. He’s undoubtedly a high-major football player, and the Sooners will try to realize the rest of his potential,

Guillory has long been one of the top corners on Oklahoma’s board for 2025. Oklahoma offered in January and has been routinely in the mix since. In recent weeks, a number of predictions have favored the Sooners. Now he’s a Sooner, joining the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation.

He becomes the third defensive back to join the Sooners for 2025, along withMarcus Wimberly andMaliek Hawkins, both of whom committed earlier this spring. With Guillory in the fold, the Sooners turn their attention to other defensive backs likeCobey Sellers, Jonah Williams, and Omarion Robinson.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on X @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire