Sooners land commitment from 2025 4-star WR Elijah Thomas out of Checotah

The 2025 recruiting cycle has been fantastic for the Oklahoma Sooners, with a year and a half to go until 2025 national signing day. The Sooners added their fourth commitment, and second in as many days, with the pledge of 2025 four-star wide receiver Elijah Thomas.

Thomas, out of Checotah, Okla., is the No. 170 player in the 247Sports composite and the No. 25 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. He chose the Oklahoma Sooners over offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Alabama, and Texas Tech.

First and for most i’d like to thank God because without him i wouldn’t be where i’m at today and my parents for providing for me all my life, but with that being said i have committed to the university of Oklahoma!! @CoachVenables @CoachEmmett @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/EbH9qszYE4 — Elijah Thomas (@EliThomas______) July 27, 2023

The Oklahoma native is the No. 5 player in the state and joins a recruiting class that features four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry, four-star wide receiver Gracen Harris, and three-star defensive tackle Ka'Mori Moore.

The first thing you notice about Thomas is his ability to release off the line of scrimmage against press coverage. With fantastic lateral agility, he’s able to ditch his defender and get vertical in a hurry. Thomas displays really good route running and is smooth down the field. He’s got really nice hands and can break away from the defense after the catch. The four-star prospect displays the ability to track the football well in the air and time his jumps well when going up to get the football. While he has a slender frame at 6 feet and 160 pounds, he displays good toughness at the catch point and the ability to break tackles in the open field.

This is another fantastic addition to the Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver room with his ability to win at every level of the passing game.

He marks the seventh high school wide receiver commit for assistant coach Emmett Jones since taking the job in January. It’s the fifth blue chip commitment earned by Jones in his tenure with the Sooners. Including transfer portal additions Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson, Jones has earned pledges from nine prospects in a little more than seven months on the job.

With the commitment of Elijah Thomas, the Sooners move up to No. 3 in the 2025 recruiting class. Only Alabama and Georgia sit in front of them in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

While the Sooners are working to close on their 2024 recruiting class, 2025 prospects are taking it upon themselves to get the ball rolling early in their recruiting cycle. It’s likely this isn’t the last commitment we see from the 2025 class before the fall season starts.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire