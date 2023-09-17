Sooners knocking on the door of the Top 15 in latest AP Poll

Oklahoma is slowly building momentum as a team to watch out for. After dominating Tulsa 66-17, the Sooners continue their ascent up the AP Poll. Oklahoma is now No. 16 in the nation in the latest AP Top 25.

Oklahoma looked much better than some of their other counterparts as we saw multiple top-25 teams struggle on Saturday.

At the top, the Georgia Bulldogs remain the top team in the country after they avoided a scare from the South Carolina Gamecocks at home. Behind the Bulldogs, we have Michigan at No. 2 and Texas at No. 3, who slid up one spot. Florida State is No. 4, moving one spot down after struggling with a scrappy Boston College team on the road.

Rounding out the top five is Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans, who were on a bye this week.

In the rest of the top 10 we have Ohio State at No. 6, followed by Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame, and Oregon at 10.

Notably absent from the top 10 is the Alabama Crimson Tide, now the 13th-ranked team. They looked abysmal in a road game against the University of South Florida. The Crimson Tide pulled away only in the 4th quarter for a 17-3 win but have big quarterback issues.

Kansas State,bows out of the AP Poll after a last-second loss to Missouri. With their loss, Texas and Oklahoma remain the lone Big 12 schools in the AP Top 25.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire