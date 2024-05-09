Sooners’ Kinzie Hansen named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Oklahoma Sooners’ softball catcher Kinzie Hansen has been named the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12. The OU Softball account announced the recognition on Wednesday morning via social media.

The graduate senior and three-time national champion has been a leader behind the plate for Patty Gasso’s team. Hansen leads the Sooners with a .415 batting average and has hit eight home runs along with 28 RBIs. She also has six doubles and 14 walks on the season.

Hansen has been a vital part of this four-year run, in the latest installment of the Gasso dynasty. In her time at Oklahoma, she’s hit 57 career home runs, 246 career hits and national championship rings from 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Hansen celebrated senior day along with her teammates last week, and the Sooners enter the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 2 seed this week. Oklahoma will face off against either Houston or Kansas on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire