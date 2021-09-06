Sooners’ Kicker Gabe Brkic named Big 12 Special Teams player of the week

One of the more positive takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 40-35 win over the Tulane Green Wave was kicker Gabe Brkic. For his impact in the Sooners win, Brkic was named the Big 12 special teams player of the week.

Prettaaay, pretty good: ▪️FBS record three FGs of 50+ yards

▪️School record four makes in a game

Brkic kept the Sooners scoring as the offense could not sustain drives in the second quarter and provided the only points in the second half for a Sooners team that struggled to find anything consistent.

The Sooners kicker accounted for 16 of the Sooners’ 40 points and was the difference in the ball game. He scored 13 of Oklahoma’s final 20 points to finish the game.

The Oklahoma Sooners needed every bit of Gabe Brkic’s leg to win on Saturday as Tulane stifled the offense several times in the second quarter forcing the long field goals.

Brkic set a school record for field goals made in a game and an FBS record of three field goals of greater than 50 yards in a game. In a win that was a bit of a letdown, Brkic was one of the bright spots.

