Sooners keep it rolling, down Texas in series opener

Apr. 26—On a 2-1 pitch, Anthony Mackenzie swung on a ball near the outside corner of the plate and sent it deep over the wall in right field.

Oklahoma had led since the second inning, but hadn't separated itself from Texas in the first game of the Red River Rivalry series. Mackenzie's opposite field bomb put the Sooners up four with three innings left, but that still wasn't a lot of breathing room.

A single by Jaxon Willits gave them a five-run cushion and John Spikerman brought in another that all but sealed the series-opening win.

The visiting Longhorns scored two more in the eighth, but ended up settling for a 9-5 loss at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Friday.

The Sooners' win ensures they will have at least a one-game lead in the Big 12 standings at the end of the weekend. It was their ninth straight win, bringing them one win away from their fifth conference series win of the season.

The Longhorns out-hit the Sooners 12-10, but had five rare errors. Entering Friday, they had only made 37 errors, which are the fourth-fewest among Big 12 teams.

Texas was playing its second game without head coach David Pearce, who is serving a two-game suspension.

Kendall Pettis scored the first run of the game on a single up the left side of the infield. Mackenzie appeared to have the throw to home beat, but it got by the catcher allowing two runners to advance.

The Sooners ended up building a 3-0 lead and added another in the third on another RBI-single by Pettis.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma starting pitcher Braden Davis was playing solid and forcing the Longhorns to swing at pitches. They ended up getting seven hits on Davis, but he only allowed one run, while striking out nine of the 26 batters he faced over six innings.

Carter Campbell, Carson Atwood, Jett Lodes and Malachi Witherspoon secured the Sooners win on the mound over the final three innings. They combined to allow five hits, three earned runs and just two walks.

Eight of Oklahoma's 10 hits came from just four players.

Willits, Pettis, Mackenzie and Easton Carmichael each finished with two hits apiece. Willits hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and finished with two RBI. Pettis was 2-4 at the plate as well with two RBI's and a hit-by-pitch.

Up next

The Sooners will look to clinch the three-game series on Saturday with the first pitch at 4 p.m. The series finale will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday and both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.