Sooners included in top 10 for 2024 4-star OT Isaiah Garcia

John Williams
·2 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners have just one offensive lineman committed to the 2024 recruiting class at this point; Isaiah Autry. They’re in a good spot with guys like Casey Poe and Bennett Warren, but another blue-chip prospect thinks highly of the Sooners.

2024 four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia included the Sooners in his top 10 released on Tuesday evening. The Sooners were joined by Utah, Nebraska, UCLA, Miami, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Washington, and Stanford.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Garcia ranks as the No. 20 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite and as a top 250 player nationally.

Out of Draper, Utah, Garcia is 6-5 and weighs in at 280 pounds. He holds offers from 21 Power Five schools. Utah appears to be the frontrunner for the in-state prospect, with both 247Sports crystal ball predictions favoring the Utes. On3 has USC and Oregon as the leaders for the talented offensive line prospect.

He’s taken official visits with USC, Utah, Oregon, and Stanford to this point as it looks like he’s narrowed down his recruitment to the west coast schools.

The Sooners were late to the game, offering in February. But with just over six months until the early signing period, there’s a chance they could make up significant ground.

Advertisement

Well-proportioned frame and narrow through the hips. High-upside body type with plus length. Athletic tackle who absorbs contact well. Displays a mean streak in pass protection. Moves his feet tremendously well to stay in front of pass rushers. Seamlessly shifts weight to stay balanced at the point of attack. Flashes great flexibility and bend. Shows good hand violence to neutralize defenders. Could continue to improve as a run blocker and maintaining pad leverage. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level. – Blair Angulo, 247Sports recruiting analyst

Isaiah Garcia’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Advertisement

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

4

119

12

1

Rivals

3

51

4

247Sports

4

219

19

1

247 Composite

4

212

20

1

On3 Recruiting

4

197

11

1

On3 Industry

4

211

13

1

 

Vitals

Hometown

Magna, UT

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-5

Weight

280 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 14, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Oklahoma

  • Utah

  • UCLA

  • USC

  • Oregon

  • Stanford

  • Washington

  • Alabama

  • Arizona

  • Arizona State

  • Auburn

  • Baylor

  • BYU

  • California

  • Colorado

  • Miami

  • Nebraska

  • Oregon State

  • Washington State

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

Recommended Stories