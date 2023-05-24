Sooners included in top 10 for 2024 4-star OT Isaiah Garcia

The Oklahoma Sooners have just one offensive lineman committed to the 2024 recruiting class at this point; Isaiah Autry. They’re in a good spot with guys like Casey Poe and Bennett Warren, but another blue-chip prospect thinks highly of the Sooners.

2024 four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia included the Sooners in his top 10 released on Tuesday evening. The Sooners were joined by Utah, Nebraska, UCLA, Miami, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Washington, and Stanford.

Garcia ranks as the No. 20 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite and as a top 250 player nationally.

Out of Draper, Utah, Garcia is 6-5 and weighs in at 280 pounds. He holds offers from 21 Power Five schools. Utah appears to be the frontrunner for the in-state prospect, with both 247Sports crystal ball predictions favoring the Utes. On3 has USC and Oregon as the leaders for the talented offensive line prospect.

He’s taken official visits with USC, Utah, Oregon, and Stanford to this point as it looks like he’s narrowed down his recruitment to the west coast schools.

The Sooners were late to the game, offering in February. But with just over six months until the early signing period, there’s a chance they could make up significant ground.

Well-proportioned frame and narrow through the hips. High-upside body type with plus length. Athletic tackle who absorbs contact well. Displays a mean streak in pass protection. Moves his feet tremendously well to stay in front of pass rushers. Seamlessly shifts weight to stay balanced at the point of attack. Flashes great flexibility and bend. Shows good hand violence to neutralize defenders. Could continue to improve as a run blocker and maintaining pad leverage. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level. – Blair Angulo, 247Sports recruiting analyst

Isaiah Garcia’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 119 12 1 Rivals 3 — 51 4 247Sports 4 219 19 1 247 Composite 4 212 20 1 On3 Recruiting 4 197 11 1 On3 Industry 4 211 13 1

Vitals

Hometown Magna, UT Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-5 Weight 280 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on February 14, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Utah

UCLA

USC

Oregon

Stanford

Washington

Alabama

Arizona

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

BYU

California

Colorado

Miami

Nebraska

Oregon State

Washington State

Twitter

I am very grateful for every coach and staff that have recruited me in this experience, but I’ve reached a point where I need to narrow my list down. Here are the 10 schools I will focus on. @coach_OFFA @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @KjarEric @bcavi68 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/MkNUvzOTlI — Isaiah Garcia (@IsaiahJoeGarcia) May 24, 2023

