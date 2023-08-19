Sooners host UCF for first-ever all-time meeting

Aug. 19—Editor's Note: This is the seventh installment in a series looking at Oklahoma's schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The Transcript will rank all games by evaluating their significance, difficulty and entertainment value. This article previews UCF, which is ranked sixthth among Sooner opponents in the series.

UCF won four of its final five regular season games to put itself in position to finish out its time in the AAC with a conference championship, before falling to Tulane and settling for a berth in the Military Bowl.

The Knights last AAC title came in 2018, during Josh Heupel's first season with the school, but they still boasted a conference-best four titles since 2013.

The Knights picked up their second-straight nine-win season since head coach Gus Malzahn took over the program.

Quick facts

—When and where: Saturday, Oct. 21, TBA at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

—TV: TBA

Last season: 9-5

—Offense: 32.9 points per game (31st)

—Defense: 23.6 points per game (46th)

All-time meetings: 0

The Knights are the only team on the Sooners' schedule that they've never faced before. That's hardly a surprise considering the two football stadiums are over 1,300 miles away from one another, in addition to UCF being a relatively young program.

UCF has been a blueprint for program development in the modern era.

The Knights played their first season in 1979 as a Division III program and has moved up the ranks all the way to the Power-Five level. They are the first and only program to have played at the Division III, Division II, FCS and FBS levels.

In 2017, the Knights posted a perfect 13-0 record, but missed out on a chance to play in the College Football Playoffs. They lost just four times from 2017-2019 and won 10 or more games in all three seasons.

Overview

The Knights return six starters from last season on offense and six on defense. Among them is starting dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who is entering his senior season.

Plumlee was the team's top rusher and finished fourth in the AAC with 861 yards on the ground. He also threw for 2,586 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 with eight interceptions.

UCF will need to find a way to replace Ryan O'Keefe, who led the the team in receiving last season before transferring to Boston College. Starting running back Isaiah Bowser graduated, but RJ Harvey returns after rushing for 796 yards and 6.7 yards per carry last season.

The Knights were ninth in the country in rushing offense last season with 228.3 yards per game, but will have just two of their starting offensive linemen from a season ago.

Defensively, four of the team's top five tacklers return including linebacker Jason Johnson, who averaged nine tackles per game in 2022.

The Knights face Boise State during non-conference play and all six of their road games are against teams that made a bowl game last season. They went 5-1 in road games last season.

Other games in this series:

#12 Arkansas State

#11 Tulsa

#10 SMU

#9 West Virginia

#8 Iowa State

#7 Kansas

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com