Sooners hoping to correct offensive miscues

Sep. 28—In a small sample size, Oklahoma's offensive rhythm has been evident in its first few possessions in all four games this season.

Last week against Cincinnati, the Sooners picked up a quick first down before facing third-and-9 from their own 22. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel wasn't looking at the center when the ball was snapped and had to scramble to get an incomplete pass off before the oncoming rush.

After punting, the Sooners got the ball back on their second possession trailing 3-0 and drove 71 yards before Gabriel fumbled the ball back to the Bearcats.

The Sooners would be held to a season-low 20 points.

"Creating easy completions," Gabriel said about starting faster. "Moving the chains. I mean I don't want to sound like a broken record but finding ways to get in the rhythm."

Two weeks before, against SMU, the Sooners picked up a first down on their opening drive and then missed a block on a swing pass for a four-yard loss. The offense stalled and would finish the first quarter averaging just 3.9 yards per play.

Against Arkansas State and Tulsa, the Sooners scored on each of their first two possessions and rode that momentum to blowout wins. Against Cincinnati and SMU, they punted and struggled to execute consistently throughout the game.

Against the Bearcats, the Sooners were able to take back the lead on the third possession. Gabriel overthrew Jalil Farooq on a pass deep over the middle of the field, but found Nic Anderson for an 18-yard score three plays later.

Gabriel shook off the early miscues to finish 26 of 38 (68%) for 322 yards and no interceptions.

The Sooners entered the week leading the country in third down conversion percentage (67.6%), but went six for 16 last week. They had nine runs stopped for no gain or less and the offense was penalized four times on third down with a holding penalty on second-and-short.

The Sooners finished with a season-low 103 yards on the ground. The average distance for the Sooners to gain on third down was over nine yards and they were two of seven on third-and-longer-than-nine.

"Definitely missed some stuff," Gabriel said. "Things we've all got to get better at, myself included. So just as a group we just left stuff on the field. So I think that's the biggest takeaway."

Even with the miscues, Oklahoma has continued to show its big-play potential has been a drastic improvement from last season. The Sooners rank fourth nationally averaging six passing plays of 20 yards or more per game.

Against Cincinnati, they had five including a 49-yard completion to Andrel Anthony. Eight different receivers have had completions of 20 yards or more this season and eight different players have receiving touchdowns.

Anthony is third in the conference and 22nd nationally in receiving yards with 371 on 21 catches. Gabriel leads in the conference in passing yards (1,227), completion percentage (78%), passing touchdowns (12) and passing efficiency (197.2).

"Just creating juice," Gabriel said about getting back on track. "Creating good juice. Like I said, creating completions or finding ways to get positives, whether it's running the football or throwing the football. And then naturally as you create completions you get into a rhythm and then things start to unveil themselves."

