Sooners' home opener moved up to Friday

Apr. 9—Oklahoma played its final regular season game as a member of the Big 12 Conference at home on a Friday and now its first game as members of the SEC will also be on a Friday.

OU vice president and athletics director Joe Castiglione announced in a press release Tuesday that the Sooners' 2024 season opener against Temple has been moved to Friday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played that Saturday.

The Sooners have never played a home game on Friday night at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, but Castiglione said in a statement that the move was proposed by ESPN.

"We were asked to consider moving up the season opener by a day so ESPN could televise our first game as a member of the SEC in a primetime window," Castiglione said.

Castiglione said playing the game on Friday evening will help mitigate the high temperatures that are typical for Oklahoma in the middle of the day in late August.

The Sooners have only played 16 regular season Friday games since World War II, with 10 of those games coming against Nebraska. They've gone 10-6 in those games with all six losses coming to Nebraska.

Before last year's regular season finale against TCU, the Sooners hadn't played at home on a Friday since 1994 against the Cornhuskers.

In 2019 they opened the season on a Sunday in a home win over Houston.

"We recognize this schedule change will impact travel plans for some fans," Castiglione said in the release. "We ask hotels in our area to work closely with those individuals to accommodate the move from a Saturday game to a Friday night contest."

Oklahoma will officially join the SEC on July 1. No other game times have been announced.