Sooners hold on for a 66-62 overtime win over Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma Sooners took a 10 point lead into halftime and held it for much of the second half before a late surge by the Oklahoma State Cowboys sent the game to overtime. OU fended off a comeback attempt from their Bedlam rivals as Marvin Johnson took the ball and finished at the bucket to give the Sooners the four-point win.

Oklahoma led by as many as 13 points midway through the second half, but Oklahoma State didn’t go quietly. From the 10:45 mark of the half, the Cowboys went on a 21 to eight run to tie the game at 54 on Mousse Cisse’s jumper with 10 seconds left.

The Sooners and Cowboys traded baskets early in the overtime period before the Sooners got the stops and made the shots to take control. Down 62-61, Umoja Gibson made a free throw to tie the game at 62. Tanner Groves free throws and Johnson’s layup put the Sooners ahead for good.

Oklahoma had five players in double-figures with Tanner Groves leading the way with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Gibson and Jordan Goldwire added 13 each and Jacob Groves and Marvin Johnson chipped in 10 a piece.

Jalen Hill added six points and nine rebounds to help the Oklahoma Sooners end their four game losing streak and improve to 15-14 on the season and 5-11 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma needs a strong end to the season to put themselves back on the bubble after struggling for much of the last two months. The Sooners will host West Virginia at the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CT before closing out the regular season with a trip to Manhattan to play the Kansas State Wildcats.

