Sooners hit three home runs, move one win away from title

Oklahoma was trailing or tied for 15 consecutive innings before a walk-off home run put it in the championship series with Texas.

The second-seeded Sooners, batting first against the top-seeded Longhorns, didn’t waste any time stealing the momentum of Wednesday’s opener. Jayda Coleman was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and Tiare Jennings tattooed a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left centerfield.

The Sooners, who had looked vulnerable over the two days prior, once again showed how they became three-time defending champions.

The Longhorns answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, but there was nothing they could do to slow down the Sooners’ offense. They hit three home runs and scored five runs over the first three innings.

The 8-3 win puts the Sooners one win away from claiming a Division I record fourth consecutive national title.

“I think, to be honest, the game against Florida and the walk-off brought them a different level of joy and confidence,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said. “They just kind of brought it right in here. I didn't feel them nervous. I didn't feel any uncertainty whatsoever.”

Oklahoma starting pitcher Kelly Maxwell responded to what she called a mistake on her part on the Longhorns’ home run by throwing four straight scoreless innings. Texas wasn’t able to come up with a hit during that stretch while the Sooners continued to tack on more runs.

Kinzie Hansen and Kasidi Pickering hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the third inning. In the fifth, Hansen hit a double and scored on a throwing error. In the top of the sixth, Texas’ catcher appeared to believe they had made the final out after striking out Coleman.

She tossed the ball into the air and Avery Hodge took the opportunity to advance from second to third base. Four pitches later Jennings hit a single into left field to give the Sooners a 7-1 lead.

“There's a lot of underdogs or a lot of names that are not bright in the lights that are getting it done for us,” Gasso said. “That's another really good feeling. You can't just count on Kelly. Can't just count on Tiare hitting home runs. You've got to make it happen throughout the lineup one through nine.”

Texas didn’t get its next hit until the bottom of the sixth inning when it scored two runs on three hits and an error.

Alyssa Brito scored the Sooners’ final run on another Texas error, this time on a wild throw to third base. They finished with eight hits including three home runs and six extra-base hits.

“That was what won us the game, was really good swings, very calculated, swinging at good pitches, swinging hard,” Gasso said.

Maxwell pitched all seven innings and allowed three runs with just one earned on four hits and four walks. She struck out six of the 28 batters she faced.

“It's fun to watch her live in the space right now,” Gasso said. “She's having a blast. She's pushing herself internally to places I don't think she's ever been before. It's beautiful to see really.”

Up Next:

The Sooners will head to Game 2 on Thursday with an opportunity to secure their fourth straight national title and eighth in program history.

First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN if necessary.