Sooners guard Otega Oweh to enter the transfer portal

The 2023-2024 Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball season went better than many expected. The Sooners worked their way into the top 10 and looked like a shoe-in for the NCAA Tournament until conference championship Saturday and Selection Sunday kept them out of the field of 68.

But as the Sooners fell short of the tournament for the third straight year under Porter Moser, transfer portal turnover will once again be a theme of the offseason.

According to On3Sports’ Joe Tipton, Sooners guard Otega Oweh plans to enter the transfer portal.

In his second season with the Sooners, Oweh was second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.4 points per game. He shot 49.3% from the field and played an average of 24.8 minutes per game.

In his final game as a Sooner, Oweh put up 16 points in 31 minutes on 6 of 9 shooting in Oklahoma’s seven-point loss to TCU.

Otega Oweh’s an athletic guard that can get up and down the floor in transition. He does a great job at finishing around the basket. As he continued to develop his shooting touch away from the paint, he’ll become a dangerous player on the college basketball scene.

