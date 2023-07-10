Sooners grab Trojan five-star target with commitment of Davon Mitchell

Southern California native Davon Mitchell, a tight end from Los Alamitos, California, committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday over Alabama and Miami. His commitment came less than a month after Mitchell visited Norman.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound target comes highly-rated. Mitchell is ranked No. 29 overall and the No. 2 tight end in On3’s 2025 industry ranking.

As part of his commitment, Mitchell announced that he will be reclassifying to the 2024 recruiting cycle. Rated one of the top 20 players in the country according to ESPN and 247Sports, the stellar tight end is now the Sooners’ 12th commitment in the 2024 class.

USC, Penn State, South Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennesee and Georgia were Mitchell’s top 11 schools.

Mitchell logged 33 catches for 731 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore.

USC has Duce Robinson in the fold, and it has added multiple tight ends in its 2024 recruiting class, so the Trojans seem well-stocked at the position. The story of this recruitment is less about USC missing than Oklahoma getting a valuable added piece.

