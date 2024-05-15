Sooners' game against Xavier canceled due to rain

May 14—Oklahoma's game against Xavier scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to the potential for rain according to a release from the university's athletics department.

The game was supposed to begin at 11 a.m. in Cincinnati, but was moved to 2 p.m. to try to avoid the weather. On Tuesday, the game was officially canceled.

The Sooners are in the final week of the regular season before heading to Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship next week. They've already locked up the No. 1 seed after securing the conference regular season title with Oklahoma State's loss on Sunday.

It was the first regular season conference championship in program history.

The Sooners will play their final Big 12 regular season series this weekend on the road against Cincinnati. The three-game series begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. and ends on Saturday with an 11 a.m. first pitch.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 12 in D1Baseball's national rankings and No. 15 in the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll. Its RPI is 15th nationally and the highest of any team in the Big 12.

Spikerman named player of the week — After missing time due to injury this season, John Spikerman's return has given the Sooners a big boost in recent weeks.

Last weekend he went 9-14 at the plate with five extra-base hits and was awarded Big 12 Player of the Week honors. Spikerman is batting .407 on the season with 27 RBI in 29 starts.