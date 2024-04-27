Sooners' game against Texas moved to Sunday

Apr. 27—With much of the state under the threat of severe weather, Oklahoma baseball announced it will be moving Saturday's game against Texas to Sunday.

The Sooners were scheduled to play their second game of a three-game series with the Longhorns on Saturday at 4 p.m. Sunday's game will now be a double-header with the first game still scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The series finale of the Red River Rivalry will begin about 45 minutes after the end of the first game.

Oklahoma won the opener over Texas, 9-5, on Friday, extending its winning streak in the series to four games.

The university's athletics department announced in a release that fans who purchased a ticket for Saturday's game will be able to use that ticket to attend Sunday's game at 1 p.m. Tickets for Sunday's originally scheduled game will now only be valid for the second game of the doubleheader.

The stadium will be cleared after the first game and fans will need a ticket to the later game in order to re-enter.

Those who wish to exchange tickets or get refunds should contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office.