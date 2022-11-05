Sooners gaining momentum in race for California defensive lineman Ashton Sanders

Oklahoma has spent the last week and a half issuing offers for the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. One of the late 2023 offers went out to California defensive lineman Ashton Sanders. Sanders, a three-star defensive tackle who was once committed to California. He backed off that commitment in August and re-opened his recruitment.

He received his offer on Halloween and, in short order, received a prediction from Sooner Scoop’s Josh McCuistion.

If that wasn’t curious, more recruiting insiders have also logged predictions for Oklahoma to land the disruptive interior defender. Memphis Publisher’s Bryan Moss and Badger Blitz’s Jon McNamara have each flipped their predictions from Cal-Berkeley to Oklahoma in the last two days.

Oklahoma has seemingly positioned itself in a great spot for Ashton Sanders’ commitment. Todd Bates has locked in on another player as they continue to makeover the defensive line.

He looks more like a straightforward nose tackle in a four-man front akin to current Sooner Jeffery Johnson. In that scenario, he’d line up right over the center and try to collapse the interior from there. He’s got the size and strength to play in multiple defensive schemes.

With Early Signing Day in December, Oklahoma could have an answer soon on Sanders. Sanders told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins he plans to sign at Early Signing Day and graduate high school early.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire