Sooners four-star tight end target Kaden Helms sets commitment date

Recruiting season continues to heat up for the Oklahoma Sooners and their top targets. After getting a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Jake Taylor this week, another top target for the 2022 recruiting class is preparing to make his decision.

Kaden Helms, the four-star tight end from Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska, will announce his decision to the world on July 18 according to a report from 247Sports Steve Wiltfong.

Helms is another top offensive target that is favored to be heading to Norman after Raleek Brown, Gavin Sawchuk, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor committed to join Lincoln Riley’s offense at OU.

It would be another huge get for the Oklahoma Sooners, who have made it a habit of nabbing the top offensive talent in each recruiting cycle.

Helms joined many of the Sooners top recruits at the recent ChampU BBQ in Norman.

According to Rivals, Helms is the No. 19 tight end in the 2022 recruiting class while 247Sports has him ranked the 15th-best tight end in the nation.

It’s already been a fantastic summer for the Sooners, and it looks like they aren’t slowing yet.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions.