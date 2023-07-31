Sooners five-star freshmen carry some of best traits in the 2023 class

Anytime you land five-star recruits, the eyes of the fanbase immediately open wide with excitement. Oklahoma didn’t land just one but three five-star recruits in the last recruiting cycle, helping lead to a top-five recruiting class in the country.

As fall camp begins this week, so do high expectations for the Sooners’ three five-star prospects, Jackson Arnold, Peyton Bowen, and Adepoju Adebawore.

ESPN took a look at which of the 2023 signees (ESPN+) had the best traits at each position and OU’s five-star additions were included.

Arnold was considered the most accurate passer among the 2023 quarterbacks.

Arnold’s accuracy is the result of great footwork, balance and a compact delivery. He also has some of the best awareness in this class and doesn’t force throws. He threw for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns against just two interceptions as a senior while completing nearly 70% of those passes. Following a successful spring in which he became more comfortable with the playbook, Arnold enters the season at No. 2 for the Sooners behind starter Dillon Gabriel. – ESPN’s Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker

It’s that accuracy and playmaking ability that has Sooner fans hyped for what the future holds at quarterback. The Elite 11 MVP has incredible downfield accuracy that will blend well with Jeff Lebby’s vertical passing scheme.

Next is Adebawore who was listed as the best speed off of the edge.

From his elite length (84-inch wingspan) to his flexibility and change of direction (7.35 L-drill), Adebawore brings so many desired traits for an elite pass-rusher. It all starts with his initial explosiveness and ability to attack upfield with speed. As he continues to fill out and develop his pass-rushing arsenal, he will only become more difficult to contain. – Haubert and Tucker

Let’s be real, Oklahoma just hasn’t had someone like Adebawore on the defensive line in and long time. That speed off of the edge was also on full display at the spring game. The Sooners need to improve their pass rush. If Adebawore can earn some snaps, he’ll add juice to a defensive end rotation that needs to be better than it was a year ago.

Last is Bowen, who ESPN believes has the best deep-field range of any true freshman in 2023.

Bowen has clocked a laser verified 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a near 22 mph in pads. He quickly gets off the hash and on top of deep routes for big pass breakups and interceptions. His range is aided by great timing and angles on his pass breaks. He excels in the center field role roaming, reading and reacting with great speed and range. His football knowledge complements his physical skills and should lead to this true freshman earning playing time this season. – Haubert and Tucker

Every time I watch Bowen play, I immediately think of Earl Thomas with the way he covers the field. He is just elite and, as Sooner fans saw at the spring game, has the ball skills to make the play when he gets there.

It’s unclear what role all three will have this season. Adebawore and Bowen should play early and often, whereas if all things go well, Arnold will probably be sitting and learning behind Gabriel.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire