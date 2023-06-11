Sooners favored to land 2024 4-Star DE Jayshawn Ross

The Oklahoma Sooners’ pursuit of defensive line talent has placed its focus on the Kansas City area in the 2024 recruiting class.

In the 2023 class, it netted them Cayden Green out of Lee’s Summit, just outside of K.C., and may help them earn a pledge from five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri.

But Nwaneri isn’t the only talented player out of the Kansas City metro area that the Sooners are pursuing. Jayshawn Ross, a four-star defensive end, has caught Oklahoma’s eye and it looks like the Sooners have made a positive impression.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm each issued Rivals FutureCasts favoring the Sooners.

Ross is an athletic edge prospect that also plays wide receiver at the high school level. On the defensive side of the ball, he displays a great motor and strong hand usage to get through offensive tackles. He’s got really good closing speed and finishes plays with ferocity. Ross shows off really good change of direction ability when he’s playing on the offensive side of the ball.

Though Oklahoma’s been in the mix for several defensive line prospects, they’ve yet to land a commitment. Ross’ athleticism could make him a fit as a weakside defensive end or as a cheetah in Brent Venables’ defense.

Jayshawn Ross Recruiting Profile

Projections

Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at Rivals issue FutureCasts in favor of the Sooners.

Advertisement

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 243 19 5 Rivals 4 112 5 4 247Sports 3 — 31 9 247 Composite 4 285 21 8 On3 Recruiting 3 — 36 12 On3 Industry 4 337 15 8

Vitals

Hometown Kansas City, Mo. Projected Position EDGE Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Dec. 6, 2022

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire