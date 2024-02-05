Sooners fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Oklahoma Sooners. They’re 1-3 in their last four and 3-5 in their last eight games.
Their most recent loss was an 11-point loss to UCF.
Winning on the road in the Big 12 has been tough, but the Sooners have also struggled to hold serve on their home floor. They’re still in good position to make the NCAA tournament at this point, but they need to right this ship this week as they get set to take on BYU and Oklahoma State. Another 0-2 week this week and their tournament lives could be on life support. Because after that, they’ll take on top 15 teams Baylor and Kansas.
With their loss to UCF, the Sooners fell out of the top 25 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. As did TCU. Five Big 12 teams remain with Kansas at No. 4, Houston at No. 5, Baylor at No. 13, BYU at No. 19, and Texas Tech at No. 23.
The top three remain the same from a week ago with UConn picking up 25 first place votes and Purdue coming in at No. 2 with seven first-place votes. North Carolina, who beat the Sooners in nonconference play, sits at No. 3 with their 18-4 record.
Each week in the Big 12 is an opportunity to make a statement. The most important one the Sooners can make is one of consistent from game-to-game.
The Sooners are an improved team from a year ago, but it’s clear they’re not a finished product. They have the talent to hang with some really good teams, but they aren’t consistent enough on the offensive end of the floor to hang for a full 40 minutes. But all is not lost. All it takes is getting hot at the right time. And Porter Moser’s shown in the past that he has what it takes to help his team succeed in a tournament atmosphere.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
20-2
793 (25)
–
2
Purdue
21-2
775 (7)
–
3
18-4
710
–
4
Kansas
18-4
683
+5
5
Houston
19-3
662
-1
6
16-5
647
-1
7
Marquette
17-5
573
+3
8
Arizona
17-5
525
+4
9
16-6
505
-3
10
16-5
469
-3
11
18-4
450
+5
12
Illinois
17-5
430
+2
13
Baylor
16-5
394
+5
14
Iowa State
16-5
387
-3
15
15-6
297
-7
16
16-6
285
+6
17
Dayton
18-3
265
+2
18
Creighton
16-6
261
-5
19
BYU
16-5
234
+2
20
South Carolina
19-3
221
+8
21
Utah State
19-3
167
-4
22
Florida Atlantic
18-4
161
+1
23
Texas Tech
16-5
133
-8
24
San Diego State
17-5
68
+2
25
New Mexico
18-4
60
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU
Others Receiving Votes
Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2