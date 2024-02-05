Sooners fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Oklahoma Sooners. They’re 1-3 in their last four and 3-5 in their last eight games.

Their most recent loss was an 11-point loss to UCF.

Winning on the road in the Big 12 has been tough, but the Sooners have also struggled to hold serve on their home floor. They’re still in good position to make the NCAA tournament at this point, but they need to right this ship this week as they get set to take on BYU and Oklahoma State. Another 0-2 week this week and their tournament lives could be on life support. Because after that, they’ll take on top 15 teams Baylor and Kansas.

With their loss to UCF, the Sooners fell out of the top 25 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. As did TCU. Five Big 12 teams remain with Kansas at No. 4, Houston at No. 5, Baylor at No. 13, BYU at No. 19, and Texas Tech at No. 23.

The top three remain the same from a week ago with UConn picking up 25 first place votes and Purdue coming in at No. 2 with seven first-place votes. North Carolina, who beat the Sooners in nonconference play, sits at No. 3 with their 18-4 record.

Each week in the Big 12 is an opportunity to make a statement. The most important one the Sooners can make is one of consistent from game-to-game.

The Sooners are an improved team from a year ago, but it’s clear they’re not a finished product. They have the talent to hang with some really good teams, but they aren’t consistent enough on the offensive end of the floor to hang for a full 40 minutes. But all is not lost. All it takes is getting hot at the right time. And Porter Moser’s shown in the past that he has what it takes to help his team succeed in a tournament atmosphere.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 20-2 793 (25) – 2 Purdue 21-2 775 (7) – 3 North Carolina 18-4 710 – 4 Kansas 18-4 683 +5 5 Houston 19-3 662 -1 6 Tennessee 16-5 647 -1 7 Marquette 17-5 573 +3 8 Arizona 17-5 525 +4 9 Wisconsin 16-6 505 -3 10 Duke 16-5 469 -3 11 Auburn 18-4 450 +5 12 Illinois 17-5 430 +2 13 Baylor 16-5 394 +5 14 Iowa State 16-5 387 -3 15 Kentucky 15-6 297 -7 16 Alabama 16-6 285 +6 17 Dayton 18-3 265 +2 18 Creighton 16-6 261 -5 19 BYU 16-5 234 +2 20 South Carolina 19-3 221 +8 21 Utah State 19-3 167 -4 22 Florida Atlantic 18-4 161 +1 23 Texas Tech 16-5 133 -8 24 San Diego State 17-5 68 +2 25 New Mexico 18-4 60 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU

Others Receiving Votes

Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire