Sooners fall to ORU for 3rd straight loss

Apr. 30—Coming off a day of rest from a frustrating ending to its series against Texas on Sunday, Oklahoma had an opportunity to bounce back against an Oral Roberts team it run-ruled earlier in the season.

Starting pitcher James Hitt allowed just one hit and no runs over the first three innings of the game. Still, the Sooners' offense was only able to get one runner on base during that time (a walk).

The Golden Eagles led off the fourth with three consecutive singles to score their first run of the game. Hitt retired the next three batters to hold ORU to just two runs, but the Sooners never answered.

An RBI-double by Holden Breeze in the fifth gave the Golden Eagles a 3-0 lead.

The Sooners were held to just three hits in a 3-1 loss in Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Trailing by three runs, they led off the sixth inning with a walk and a single by John Spikerman. Easton Carmichael grounded out to score the Sooners' lone run of the game.

Anthony Mackenzie and Jason Walk had the Sooners' other two hits. They drew four walks as a team and only struck out twice.

Hitt was replaced by Grant Stevens after the fourth inning. Carter Campbell took over in the sixth inning and threw 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and no runs. Dylan Crooks closed out the final 1.1 innings in just his 15th appearance of the season.

The Golden Eagles (17-26-1) had eight combined hits and were walked just twice with two strikeouts.

The Sooners (26-17) now enter the weekend looking to put an end to a three-game losing streak. They had won nine straight before the recent losing skid.

They'll remain on the road for a three-game conference series with Texas Tech starting on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.