Sooners fall in final second to No. 1 Houston

Mar. 2—Oklahoma had battled all the way back to tie the game and just needed one more stop.

It got it, and it still wasn't enough to topple No. 1 Houston on Saturday night.

With just a few seconds remaining, Houston's Jamal Shead drove into the lane and had to navigate several Sooner defenders as he went up for a right-handed layup. The shot missed, but a scramble for the loose ball ended up back in Shead's hands.

He faded away on a short jumper that silenced the crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center.

After a review, 0.4 seconds were put on the clock, but the Sooners never got a shot up. Houston survived the upset bid with an 87-85 win.

The Cougars led by as many as 15 points with 12:04 remaining in the second half, but the Sooners chipped away at the lead and eventually cut it to single digits behind a 7-0 run.

Sam Godwin scored inside to make it a two-point game with just under two minutes remaining, but Houston's Emmanuel Sharp hit a 3-pointer that seemed like the dagger.

Milos Uzan got a layup to fall and Godwin hit a free throw to make it a two-point game again. His second attempt missed, but Uzan came away with the offensive rebound to give the Sooners the ball with a chance to tie the game.

Javian McCollum drove into the lane and got a tough layup to fall with 11 seconds remaining.

The Sooners had five different players score in double figures, shooting 53% from the field as a team against the top-ranked defense in the country. Le'Tre Dathard hit five 3-pointers on seven attempts and McCollum, Rivaldo Soares and Jalen Moore each hit two.

Houston's LJ Cryer and J'Wan Roberts each scored over 20. The Cougars shot 57% from the field and were 10-19 from behind the arc.

The Sooners trailed for over 30 minutes of game time, but still forced 16 lead changes. They outrebounded Houston 27-22 and had eight turnovers that led to just eight points on the other end.

Up Next

Oklahoma will be back at home on Tuesday for the home finale against Cincinnati at 7 p.m. It will close out the regular season against Texas on Saturday.

