Sooners fall to Cowboys in Big 12 championship game

May 25—Oklahoma's run through the Big 12 tournament came to an end with a 9-3 loss to Oklahoma State in the championship game.

The Sooners trailed by four runs early, but a single by Jason Walk and a double by John Spikerman put them on the board for the first time in the bottom of the fifth inning. Easton Carmichael scored another on a sacrifice fly ball to right field to cut the Cowboys' lead to 4-2.

In what will likely be the final Big 12 Bedlam game before the Sooners head to the Southeastern Conference, the two sides were separated by just two runs heading into the seventh inning.

A three-run home run by Nolan Schubart silenced the Sooners' comeback hopes. In the top of the eighth, the Cowboys hit back to back homers to extend their lead to seven.

After coming from six runs down in Friday's semifinal against Kansas, the Big 12 regular season champions couldn't conjure another late rally.

The Sooners had seven hits, but left seven runners stranded and were 4-16 at the plate with runners on. They had 11 opportunities at the plate with runners in scoring position and only came away with two hits.

The Cowboys had 11 hits, but six of those hits came with runners on base. They hit three home runs and two doubles and struck out 10 Oklahoma batters.

The Sooners started Carter Campbell on the mound, a senior lefty that has made 14 appearances but hadn't started this season. He held the Cowboys' offense to just one run over the first four innings, but gave up a single and a double to lead off the fifth before being replaced by Dylan Crooks.

The Cowboys had five hits and four earned runs on Crooks with a walk and a wild pitch.

James Hitt, Jason Bollman and Ryan Lambert closed out the final two innings without allowing a hit, but the Cowboys already held a commanding lead.

Up Next

The Sooners will find out where they are seeded on Monday at 11 a.m. The selection show will be broadcast on ESPN2.

D1Baseball's most recent projection had the Sooners as the No. 7 national seed. By earning one of the top 16 seeds, the Sooners would host a regional next weekend.

If they earn one of the top eight seeds they will host a regional and possibly a super regional if they make it to that point.