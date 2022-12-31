Sooners fake field goal Fox College Football’s ‘top video of 2022’

Oklahoma’s special teams’ players Michael Turk and Zach Schmit had an impact beyond what they did with their legs in 2022. Multiple times the two connected for fake field goal attempts that were big plays in the game.

That was true when the Sooners took on the No. 1 defense in the Big 12, the Iowa State Cyclones.

In a 3-3 deadlock early in the second quarter, the Sooners had driven 84 yards to the Cyclones’ one-yard line. On 3rd and goal, Eric Gray was dropped for a one-yard loss setting up 4th and goal from the two-yard line.

On the fourth down play, the Sooners lined up for a field goal. On the snap, Turk flipped the ball to Schmit, who darted through a perfectly blocked-up Cyclones defense for the touchdown. The Sooners went on to win the game 27-13 in Ames.

We're ringing in the New Year with the top video of 2022 🎉🏈 At No. 1: The SMOOTHEST fake field goal in college football history by @OU_Football 🔥😳 pic.twitter.com/jlYOK87gEn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2022

Michael Turk will be heading to the NFL after two strong years in Norman, where he became a field position weapon. His ability as a holder provides even more value to NFL teams. His athleticism and ability to handle the football will create interesting opportunities for special teams coaches that want to get creative.

