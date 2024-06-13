Sooners to face Louisville in SEC/ACC Challenge

Oklahoma women’s basketball will face Louisville on the road Dec. 4 in its SEC/ACC Challenge game this season.

The Sooners have never faced the Cardinals in Louisville. They’re 0-2 in their previous meetings. One loss came in the 2009 NCAA Tournament and the other was a 97-92 loss in overtime in Norman in 2013.

Both programs have been NCAA Tournament teams each of the past three seasons. The Sooners return 11 players from last year’s squad that won the Big 12 regular season title.

Tip-off times for the SEC/ACC Challenge will be released at a later date. Games will be played on either Wednesday, Dec. 4 or Thursday, Dec. 5 and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC Network and the SEC Network.

Last season, the two leagues split the challenge 7-7.

The Cardinals played Ole Miss in the challenge last season, picking up a 64-58 on the road. Texas will face Notre Dame on Dec. 5.

The Sooners’ conference schedule was released last month, but their complete schedule has not yet been announced. The 2024-25 season will be their first season competing in the SEC.