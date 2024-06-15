Sooners will face Arkansas, Texas twice in SEC play

Oklahoma volleyball will face Texas and Arkansas twice and all other Southeastern Conference teams once during its first season in its new conference.

The Sooners will have six home conference games and six road conference games. They will host Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, Texas A&M and Auburn at McCasland Field House in 2024.

The Sooners’ first SEC game will be at home against the Gators on Sept. 26. They’ll host the Lady Vols on Sunday of that same weekend.

The Razorbacks will be in Norman on Oct. 6 for the first game of their home and home with the Sooners before hosting Game 2 on Nov. 27.

The Sooners will go to Austin for their first game against Texas on Nov. 3 and will host their Red River rivals on Nov. 22.

They will close out the conference schedule at home against Auburn on Nov. 24.

The SEC led all conferences with eight NCAA Tournament selections last season and will now be adding two-time defending champion Texas.

The Sooners went 11-17 and 4-14 in Big 12 play in their first season under head coach Aaron Mansfield. Their non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.