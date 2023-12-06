Sooners use explosive second half run in 72-51 win over Providence

Oklahoma may have something special brewing on the hardwood. After Thursday’s win over the Providence Friars, the Sooners are now 8-0 for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.

Oklahoma came out, firing on all cylinders, and jumped out to an early 12-0 lead. Their first run of the game was spearheaded by the Sooners forcing three turnovers.

After the initial onslaught, the Sooners and Friars exchanged jabs for the remainder of the first half. Oklahoma went into the intermission up by four, led by 13 first-half points from guard Javian McCollum.

McCollum was a menace as he relentlessly attacked the paint and used his mid-range game to terrorize the Providence defense to get into the teeth of the defense. He also showcased his ability to shoot from range when defenders sagged off him or went under ball screens. He finished the game with 19 points, seven boards, four assists, and three steals to complete an excellent two-way effort.

In the first six minutes after halftime. the Friars looked ready to stage an upset as they took their first lead of the game at 40-39. From then on, the Sooners hit the same switch they showed in the Iowa game.

Oklahoma went on a 15-6 run to take an 54-47 lead into the under-eight media timeout. Coming out of the media timeout, the Sooners went on an 11-0 run, putting a dagger in any chance Providence had of upsetting the 22nd-ranked Sooners (No. 19 in AP Poll).

Oklahoma suffocated Providence from beyond the arc, limiting them to just 5-23 shooting from distance. The Sooners also held All-Big East first teamer Bryce Hopkins to just 8 points, forcing him into a team-leading four turnovers.

Milos Uzan finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Sam Godwin added 12 points and four rebounds, Otega Oweh finished with 13 points, and Pitt transfer John Hugley chipped in six points off the bench.

Oklahoma’s next game will be at the BOK Center in Tulsa as they take on future conference opponent Arkansas in a rematch of a game they played last year.

Tip-off between the Sooners and the Razorbacks is slated for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire