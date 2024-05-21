Sooners enter postseason play as the No. 8 team in latest D1Baseball poll

Oklahoma just completed its most successful Big 12 regular season in program history. For the first time, the Sooners are Big 12 regular season champions. It’s incredibly fitting that the Sooners would win it on their way out. Next season, Big 12 Coach of the Year Skip Johnson and the Sooners will fight for supremacy in the vaunted SEC, the nation’s best baseball conference.

With the regular season behind them, the Sooners now focus on cementing themselves as the undisputed best team in the Big 12 by winning the 2024 Big 12 Tournament.

When the Sooners take the field, they’ll do so as a top-10 team. After a 2-1 weekend at Cincinnati to wrap up the regular season, the Sooners saw a four-spot rise in the latest D1 Baseball poll. They jumped up four spots from 12 to 8 on Monday.

Oklahoma is, without a doubt, playing some incredible baseball. All aspects of the team have been clicking at the right time, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Sooners have risen to eighth.

The opportunity exists for the Sooners to own a top eight seed in the NCAA tournament, which would give them the chance to host a regional and super regional if they should win.

Tennessee remains one, while Kentucky, Clemson, and Texas A&M are the top four.

Arkansas slid from third to fifth, Oregon State was sixth, and the ACC regular season champs, UNC, slot in ahead of OU at seventh.

The East Carolina Pirates, at ninth, and the Florida State Seminoles round out the remainder of the top 10.

Oklahoma isn’t the only Big 12 team in this week’s poll either. The Oklahoma State Cowboys check in at 19 while the Texas Longhorns move up from 25 to 24 in this week’s rankings.

As things stand, the Sooners will take on the winner of Kansas and Kansas State on Wednesday at 12:30 pm CT and the game can be seen on ESPN+.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire