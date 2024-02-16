Sooners earn Rivals Futurecast for 2026 QB Dereon Coleman

Oklahoma’s quarterback situation is in fantastic shape for the next few years.

Jackson Arnold takes the reigns in 2024. Michael Hawkins and Brendan Zurbrugg came on board this spring. The Sooners have a commitment from Kevin Sperry and that doesn’t look like it’ll change.

The Sooners have been active in the 2026 quarterback market and it looks like they’ve zeroed in on a talented prospect out of the state of Florida, Dereon Coleman.

Not long after his offer was made public, the Sooners received a prediction from OUInsider’s Parker Thune. They’ve added another on Friday from Rivals national recruiting expert John Garcia.

Here’s what Sooners Wire’s Bryant Crews had to say about Coleman.

Coleman is a smaller quarterback prospect, standing at six feet. He throws a nice tight spiral and showcases some arm strength, ripping passes over the middle of the field. He also showed the ability to buy time with his athleticism while simultaneously looking down the field to make plays with his arm. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

Coleman hasn’t received an evaluation from any of the recruiting services at this point, but he has the skills that could make him a four-star prospect when the 2026 rankings updates come through.

More: 2026 QB Dereon Coleman recruiting profile

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire