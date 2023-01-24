Sooners earn Rivals FutureCast for 2024 four-star RB Jeremy Payne
The Oklahoma Sooners look like the favorite to land 2024 four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins if he keeps his original commitment date. While getting that QB in the boat is important, so is building a class around him. What better way to do that than to surround him with dynamic playmakers as well?
DeMarco Murray is doing his part to make sure that’s a reality, as he has been recruiting running backs for the 2024 class. One running back he’s focused on, Jeremy Payne, received a FutureCast from Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris in favor of the Sooners Monday evening.
Payne, a four-star back out of the Houston area, has built an excellent rapport with Murray. The Sooners’ running backs coach is looking for another strong recruiting class after landing a pair of four-star players in each of the 2022 and 2023 cycles.
Payne was a Texas district 20-6A unanimous first-team selection as a junior and amassed 19 total touchdowns. He showcased the ability to catch out of the backfield and also returned kicks as well. His short-area quickness allowed him to make something out of nothing on multiple occasions.
As it stands, no commitment date is scheduled, and Payne is likely to take his officials before the season starts.
A Payne commitment would be the fifth four-star back in the last three cycles for Murray. It would also still leave the door open for one more running back commitment which could include names like Caden Durham, Stacy Gage, or Taylor Tatum.
Jeremy Payne’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
FutureCast from Nick Harris at Rivals.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine projection currently has the Texas A&M Aggies as the current leaders for Payne.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
4
155
19
3
247Sports
4
154
22
10
247 Composite
4
166
27
15
On3 Recruiting
4
261
51
25
On3 Consensus
4
175
28
17
Vitals
Hometown
Missouri City, Tx
Projected Position
RB
Height
5-10
Weight
170
Recruitment
Offered on April 14, 2022
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Auburn
Baylor
Boston College
Duke
Houston
Kansas
Michigan State
Oregon
Oregon State
TCU Horned Frogs
Texas A&M
Indiana Hoosiers
Utah
#AGTG After a great conversation with @DeMarcoMurray …, I'm blessed to receive an offer from University of Oklahoma ♥️ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ggsHgG7TCT
— Jeremy Payne (@jeremypayne_) April 14, 2022
