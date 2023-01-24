Sooners earn Rivals FutureCast for 2024 four-star RB Jeremy Payne

The Oklahoma Sooners look like the favorite to land 2024 four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins if he keeps his original commitment date. While getting that QB in the boat is important, so is building a class around him. What better way to do that than to surround him with dynamic playmakers as well?

DeMarco Murray is doing his part to make sure that’s a reality, as he has been recruiting running backs for the 2024 class. One running back he’s focused on, Jeremy Payne, received a FutureCast from Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris in favor of the Sooners Monday evening.

Payne, a four-star back out of the Houston area, has built an excellent rapport with Murray. The Sooners’ running backs coach is looking for another strong recruiting class after landing a pair of four-star players in each of the 2022 and 2023 cycles.

Payne was a Texas district 20-6A unanimous first-team selection as a junior and amassed 19 total touchdowns. He showcased the ability to catch out of the backfield and also returned kicks as well. His short-area quickness allowed him to make something out of nothing on multiple occasions.

As it stands, no commitment date is scheduled, and Payne is likely to take his officials before the season starts.

A Payne commitment would be the fifth four-star back in the last three cycles for Murray. It would also still leave the door open for one more running back commitment which could include names like Caden Durham, Stacy Gage, or Taylor Tatum.

Jeremy Payne’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

FutureCast from Nick Harris at Rivals.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine projection currently has the Texas A&M Aggies as the current leaders for Payne.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 155 19 3 247Sports 4 154 22 10 247 Composite 4 166 27 15 On3 Recruiting 4 261 51 25 On3 Consensus 4 175 28 17

Vitals

Hometown Missouri City, Tx Projected Position RB Height 5-10 Weight 170

Story continues

Recruitment

Offered on April 14, 2022

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Auburn

Baylor

Boston College

Duke

Houston

Kansas

Michigan State

Oregon

Oregon State

TCU Horned Frogs

Texas A&M

Indiana Hoosiers

Utah

Twitter

#AGTG After a great conversation with @DeMarcoMurray …, I'm blessed to receive an offer from University of Oklahoma ♥️ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ggsHgG7TCT — Jeremy Payne (@jeremypayne_) April 14, 2022

