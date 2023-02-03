Sooners earn recruiting projection in favor of landing 2025 WR Gracen Harris

The Oklahoma Sooners hired Emmett Jones’ to be the final piece of Brent Venables’ coaching staff. L’Damian Washington filled in admirably after Cale Gundy’s departure, but Jones’ connections to Dallas-Fort Worth made him a fantastic addition as the Sooners’ wide receivers coach.

Venables knew he needed a coach with a little more experience and notable recruiting roots to build Oklahoma in the image he laid out in his introductory press conferences. He sought out Jones, who has multiple years of collegiate coaching experience and is a widely known figure in the DFW area. He had a fantastic run during his time coaching high school ball at South Oak Cliff.

His efforts have already started to impact receivers in Texas. Oklahoma has received a projection in favor of landing 2025 receiver Gracen Harris.

Harris hails from Ennis, Texas, and was a Texas District 5-5A-II first-team selection at inside WR as a sophomore. This comes on the heels of being named Texas District 8-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. He totaled 87 catches for 1,374 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns this season. He’s explosive and dynamic, and while he worked primarily out of the slot, he lined up outside, showcasing his versatility.

Hometown Ennis, TX Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-10 Weight 170 lbs

Offered on Jan. 31, 2023

Oklahoma

Baylor

Florida State

Kansas

Pittsburgh

Mississippi State

Purdue

SMU

TCU

Texas Tech

West Virginia

#AGTG 🙏🏾 After a great conversation with @CoachEmmett I'm blessed to say I have received a offer from The University of Oklahoma!! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/OXuIbrVRga — Gracen Harris (@Official_g01) January 31, 2023

