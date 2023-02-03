Sooners earn recruiting projection in favor of landing 2025 WR Gracen Harris
The Oklahoma Sooners hired Emmett Jones’ to be the final piece of Brent Venables’ coaching staff. L’Damian Washington filled in admirably after Cale Gundy’s departure, but Jones’ connections to Dallas-Fort Worth made him a fantastic addition as the Sooners’ wide receivers coach.
Venables knew he needed a coach with a little more experience and notable recruiting roots to build Oklahoma in the image he laid out in his introductory press conferences. He sought out Jones, who has multiple years of collegiate coaching experience and is a widely known figure in the DFW area. He had a fantastic run during his time coaching high school ball at South Oak Cliff.
His efforts have already started to impact receivers in Texas. Oklahoma has received a projection in favor of landing 2025 receiver Gracen Harris.
Harris hails from Ennis, Texas, and was a Texas District 5-5A-II first-team selection at inside WR as a sophomore. This comes on the heels of being named Texas District 8-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. He totaled 87 catches for 1,374 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns this season. He’s explosive and dynamic, and while he worked primarily out of the slot, he lined up outside, showcasing his versatility.
Gracen Harris’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
Film
HUDL
Vitals
Hometown
Ennis, TX
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
5-10
Weight
170 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 31, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Baylor
Florida State
Kansas
Pittsburgh
Mississippi State
Purdue
SMU
TCU
Texas Tech
West Virginia
#AGTG 🙏🏾 After a great conversation with @CoachEmmett I’m blessed to say I have received a offer from The University of Oklahoma!! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/OXuIbrVRga
— Gracen Harris (@Official_g01) January 31, 2023
