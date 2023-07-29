Sooners earn crystal ball prediction for 2024 3-star safety

The “Party at the Palace” is coming to a close.

This was another successful recruiting week as they’ve landed commitments from a pair of prospects in the 2025 class, and more 2024 commitments are right around the corner.

The next scheduled commitment is set for Monday when three-star safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald announces his decision.

This recruitment is big in more ways than one. On one hand, he is very good friends with five-star defensive lineman David Stone who will announce his commitment on Aug. 26, 2023. But if you think Oklahoma is just after Patterson-McDonald to land Stone, you haven’t been paying attention.

The Westmoore High School and Oklahoman is a very talented player in his own right. He had 108 tackles, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions as a junior. He shows impressive ball skills and coverage ability. He’s about 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He can line up as a free safety or play in the box in nickel situations.

He’s also an impressive track athlete. Patterson-McDonald ran a 22.67 200-meter dash and hit 21-9 in the long jump this spring as a junior.

Patterson-McDonald is the No. 6 player in the state of Oklahoma.

With his commitment a couple of days out, the Sooners picked up another prediction in its favor on Friday. This one comes from Collin Kennedy of Sooners Illustrated and 247Sports.

Oklahoma’s main competition for his commitment seems to be the UNLV Rebels. However, the Sooners have long been the favorite to pick up the talented in-state prospect.

If the Sooners are able to earn his commitment, he’ll join a talented pair of defensive backs in the 2024 class in Jeremiah Newcombe and Jaydan Hardy.

More Recruiting!

On3 prediction favors Oklahoma for 2025 LB Christian Thatcher

Sooners receive prediction for talented 2024 offensive lineman

Oklahoma 2024 prospects expected at 'Party At The Palace'

Oklahoma Sooners favored to land 2025 four-star tight end

Sooners land commitment from 2025 4-star WR Elijah Thomas out of Checotah

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire