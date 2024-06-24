Sooners earn commitment from 2026 4-star QB Jaden O’Neal

The demise of quarterback recruiting at the Univeristy of Oklahoma was greatly exaggerated. Seth Littrell wanted to ensure he reminded the rest of the nation as such.

The Sooners had a massive weekend, with Oklahoma hosting nearly its entire assortment of 2025 commits, plus a few uncommitted guys that they are heavily pursuing. OU received even more good news on Monday when four-star quarterback prospect Jaden O'Neal chose the Sooners over offers from Miami, Florida State, Ohio State, and Washington.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jaden O’Neal (2026) has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 215 QB from Long Beach, CA chose the Sooners over Ohio State, Miami, Washington, & FSU Ranked as the No. 6 QB in ‘26 (per On3) “I’M ALL IN, #B⭕️⭕️MER”… pic.twitter.com/8icD9qkPAU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 24, 2024

Heading into his junior season, O’Neal is already a terrific QB prospect, yet he still feels like he’s scratching the surface of what he could become. He’s as pure of a passer as Oklahoma has recruited in quite some time, with the arm talent to make every throw and incredible accuracy on short, intermediate, and deep throws, too.

While he may not be the dual threat Oklahoma has seen from multiple quarterbacks who have taken the field in Norman recently, he makes up for it with his ability to sling the ball over the field. He’s a big quarterback prospect, too, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds.

As a sophomore, he was credited with 2,475 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, completing 61 percent of his passes in 11 games. He’s rated the No. 91 player in the nation in the Top247 and the No. 6 quarterback. He’s rated the No. 64 overall player in the 247Sports Composite and looks like a prime candidate to see his ranking increase by this time next year.

This is the Sooners third commitment of the 2026 recruiting class. Along with O’Neal, the Sooners have earned commitments from four-star running back Jonathan Hatton and four-star tight end Ryder Mix.

With O’Neal in the boat, Oklahoma shoots into the top three national in 2026 team recruiting, trailing behind Florida State and USC.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on X @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire