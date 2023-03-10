Sooners earn another prediction for 2024 four-star RB Tovani Mizell

In a turn of events, 2024 four-star running back Tovani Mizell decommitted from Georgia on Wednesday night after spending the weekend in Norman. Not long after the decommitment, Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports issued a crystal ball in favor of the Sooners.

Well, Oklahoma has now received a second recruiting prediction, this time from SoonerScoop and Rivals’ recruiting analyst Josh McCuistion. He issued his Rivals FutureCast for the talented Mizell.

Mizell, a four-star runner out of Maryland, is a top 20 back in the 2024 class. He had been committed to the Bulldogs since August. He brings an upright running style that’s both physical and elusive. He’s got the speed to run away from defenders and the agility to bounce plays to the outside.

Oklahoma has been hot on the trail for several four-star running backs and one that could very well be by the end of the cycle with in-state prospect Xavier Robinson.

If the predictions hold true, the Oklahoma Sooners could very well land several running backs in the cycle, including Mizell.

