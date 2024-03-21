Sooners earn another Futurecast for 2026 4-star QB Dereon Coleman

The Oklahoma Sooners only have one player committed to the 2026 Recruiting Class at this time, four-star running back Jonathan Hatton. But they continue to trend in a positive direction for another blue-chip player.

It looks like the Oklahoma Sooners have zeroed in on their quarterback for the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star prospect Dereon Coleman has been projected to the Sooners multiple times over the last couple of months.

OUInsider’s Brandon Drumm joined the crew with a Rivals Futurecast favoring the Sooners in Coleman’s recruitment.

Here’s what Sooners Wire’s Bryant Crews had to say about Coleman.

Coleman is a smaller quarterback prospect, standing at six feet. He throws a nice tight spiral and showcases some arm strength, ripping passes over the middle of the field. He also showed the ability to buy time with his athleticism while simultaneously looking down the field to make plays with his arm. – Bryant Crews, Sooners Wire

There isn’t a timetable for Coleman’s commitment at this time, but it looks like the Sooners have put themselves in a great position to earn his commitment.

