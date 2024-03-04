Sooners earn another Crystal Ball from 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting for in-state star

The Oklahoma Sooners have made significant headway in the recruitment of 2024 four-star edge C.J. Nickson. Nickson, out of Weatherford, Okla. is considered one of the best prospect in the state and is the No. 46 prospect in America according to 247Sports.

And it looks like the Sooners have opened up a significant lead in Nickson’s recruitment.

Brandon Drumm of OUInsider, Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop, and Collin Kennedy of Sooners Illustrated have each issued a prediction favoring the Sooners. That’s one from each of the major recruiting sites that covers the Oklahoma Sooners.

On Monday, 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, joined the local experts with crystal ball of his own favoring the Sooners.

Nickson is a consensus four-star prospect and if the Sooners are able to land his commitment, it would give OU eight prospects from the state of Oklahoma in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire