Sooners an early SEC winner in the 2025 recruiting class

Brent Venables and his coaching staff can recruit. They’ve put together top 10 classes in each of their first national signing days in Norman. That includes the 2022 class, when they only had a couple of months to recover the class after Lincoln Riley left.

And they’re already off to a fantastic start to the 2025 recruiting class. According to College Sports Wire, the Oklahoma Sooners are one of the early winners out of the SEC in the 2025 cycle.

New to the SEC, Oklahoma currently holds nine commitments in their 2025 recruiting class to rank No. 6 in the nation, as well as second in the conference. Headlining that group is a trio of Top 200 prospects Elijah Thomas, Ryan Fodje, and Kevin Sperry, the first of which is one of the top players in the state of Oklahoma. – Mett Melton, College Sports Wire

Sperry made noise when he jumped the 2024 recruiting class with his March 2023 commitment. He’s been locked in since and helping Oklahoma recruit. The four-star prospect is a talented passer who could ascend to five-star status by the end of the cycle.

Wide receiver is a strength of this recruiting cycle. Emmett Jones has commitments from talented four-star prospects Elijah Thomas and Trynae Washington, and three-star receiver Gracen Harris. It’s a dynamic group with big-time playmaking ability. As Jones has shown us in his time with the Sooners, he’ll continue to recruit to add talent to the wide receiver group.

The Sooners 2025 recruiting class got a big boost from the addition of Ryan Fodje. They were ahead of the curve on Fodje, who’s gone from being largely unknown in recruiting circles to a top-100 prospect in the cycle. Fodje joins Owen Hollenbeck, who a lot of people believe will be a standout interior offensive lineman.

And they’re still in the mix for several five-star offensive tackles. Oklahoma’s been projected to land Ty Haywood, and many feel they’re in a good position for Michael Fasusi. They also have moved the needle for Antoni Omugoro, an athletic offensive line prospect from Elk City.

Offensive line could end up having the star power that the defensive line had for the 2024 class.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Sooners are on track to land their fourth five-star prospect since Venables’ arrival if the projections for five-star safety Jonah Williams hold up.

With less than a year to go in the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Sooners have positioned themselves to have another strong group of prospects joining the program next year.

