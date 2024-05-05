Sooners drop second straight to Cowgirls, fall out of Big 12 race

May 4—Oklahoma already had its back against the wall before Oklahoma State hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the sixth inning.

The Cowgirls turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead before getting their first out. The Sooners made a pitching change, bringing in Kelly Maxwell to replace Nicole May, but it didn't make a difference.

The Cowgirls' offense exploded for six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to pull off their first series win in Norman since 1993.

The 6-2 loss knocks the Sooners out of contention for a Big 12 regular season title, snapping their streak of consecutive titles at 11.

Saturday's Game 2 at Love's Field was delayed for almost three and a half hours due to lightning just four pitches into the game. When played resumed, the Cowgirls put two runners on and threatened to take an early lead in the game before May forced a groundout to end the inning.

Over the first three innings, the Sooners only put two runners on base. They seemed to find something in the fourth when Alyssa Brito hit a double into center field that set up the first run of the game.

Still, with two runners on and two outs, they couldn't extend their lead any further.

May got two quick outs to lead off the fifth inning before Caroline Wang hit a solo home run that changed the outlook of the game. The Sooners came back in the bottom of the inning and loaded up the bases with one out on the board.

Alynnah Torres drew a walk to put the Sooners back up by one but two of the final three batters went down on strikes. They only got one more runner on base over the final two innings.

The Sooners finished with five hits and were struck out seven times. It was the second game in a row the Sooners were outhit in their own building, forfeiting 10 hits and four home runs to the Cowgirls' offense on Saturday.

May pitched the first five innings and allowed eight hits, three earned runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Maxwell only pitched one inning and gave up two hits, three earned runs, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

The Sooners were 1-12 at the plate with runners on base. In two losses to the Cowgirls, the Sooners are 3-26 at the plate with runners on.

Saturday's result means that it will be Oklahoma State, not Oklahoma, entering the final game of the regular season with a chance to win the Big 12 title.

The final game of the Bedlam series begins Sunday at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com