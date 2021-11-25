Sooners Defensive End Isaiah Thomas ready for ‘Oklahoma Super Bowl’

A trip to the Big 12 championship game for Oklahoma. Its chances to perhaps make it to the program’s fifth College Football Playoff. All of that is on the line on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Stillwater, Okla., when Oklahoma meets Oklahoma State for the latest edition of Bedlam.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas knows what’s at stake coming up on Saturday.

“It’s a special game and like I said after we won against Iowa State, it’s the Oklahoma Super Bowl is what I’ve heard it called before,” Thomas said.

Thomas feels Oklahoma will see an improved quarterback in Oklahoma State junior signal-caller Spencer Sanders. Sanders enters Saturday having completed 159-of-264 passes for 1,997 yards with 15 passing touchdowns against just six interceptions.

Over the Cowboys’ past five games, Sanders has been intercepted just once.

“In all honesty, from what I’ve seen, I think he’s definitely improved in the throwing game. We all know he’s very mobile, you know, he can hurt you with his feet, but I think he’s improved throwing the ball. I know at times early in your career, you know, obviously you’re not the developed player you are later on into your career and you can definitely see him making those strides and the work that’s been put in. That’s what I’ve been seeing on tape as an improvement standpoint by him and it’s actually good to see. Competition is always fun, so the way he’s been out there playing, you know, leading his team to where they are now, it’s been impressive to see,” Thomas said.

Sanders remains a threat with his feet, too. The Denton, Texas, product has five rushing touchdowns on the season and has rushed for 417 yards.

Thomas said the key for Oklahoma to slow down Sanders in the run game is to trust their defense.

“I’d say the challenge is more so us playing honest within our defense and doing your job. I know we have times where guys just want to make a play, you know, try to be productive. Sometimes we get out of our gaps and things happen to where if we would have just ran that certain stunt or that certain movement we would have been in position to make plays. With a quarterback like him and the run game like they have, if we just play it honest, I think we’ll be fine. That all starts with us believing in our job and trying not to be a hero. If you try to be a hero, you go to zero, but if you just do your job, you end up making the plays and being where you want to be at,” Thomas said.

Oklahoma State enters this Bedlam game on Saturday with a defense that has gotten plenty of attention nationally. The Cowboys rank No. 3 in total defense, No. 4 in rushing defense and No. 10 in passing defense.

OSU is tops in the country in third-down conversion defense, pitched a shutout last week at Texas Tech and have allowed just one offensive touchdown over its past four games.

Thomas doesn’t feel as if his group is being overlooked coming into this Bedlam game.

“You know, I wouldn’t say all that. Obviously, you’ve got to give credit to where credit’s due. If you perform well, you’re going to get noticed for it and they deserve that because they have been performing well. I wouldn’t say we’ve been overlooked at least from my perspective, because I focus on what we have in our locker room and out there on the field. What we do obviously works as well. We have the same record going into this game. Obviously, there’s spurts and there’s times where we don’t execute when we want to, but, at the end of the day, we do just good enough to get to the amount of wins with 10 wins and have that blemish on our record but other than that I wouldn’t say we’re overlooked. Just they’ve been credited to what they’ve been doing which they deserve,” Thomas said.

Oklahoma enters off a week in which the Sooners recorded seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and forced three turnovers. Thomas hopes he and his teammates can leave Boone Pickens Stadium feeling similar to how they did a season ago after topping Oklahoma State, 41-13.

“I think the special moments that I’d say is just specifically last year the feeling walking off the field with the players that we had like Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson. Not knowing it was their last game, but playing as if it was one of their last games. Just moments like that. David Ugwoegbu’s interception and just the way Perk dominated. Not any specific moments, but just the feeling of winning a game like that just because of how special it is to our state and just how impactful it is to college football. No moments in particular but just the satisfaction of winning,” Thomas said.

