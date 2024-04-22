Sooners defensive end Ethan Downs proving irreplaceable on and off the field

There might not have been a more impressive defensive player during the spring game than Ethan Downs. Downs finished with four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

He looked a little faster than he had in the past. There was a play the Sooners attempted to run to the boundary that down stretched out, bringing the ball carrier down for a loss. Every time it feels like someone will come and take his starting job, Downs answers and shows why he’s a consistent and steady player. He’s someone you can always count on to do his job.

He may not be the biggest, strongest, or fastest player on the defensive line. But he always does his job. He’s also an important leader in the Sooners locker room.

Ethan Downs shared what he’s seen from his defensive line this year compared to years past. “Every year, it’s easy to say the room is deep, we’re competitive, but this year it feels just like that,” Downs said. “What I think is going to separate us from the previous years is how we’re going to attack the offseason. Will the room be consistently challenging for one another throughout the offseason? How are guys going to grow?”

Downs went on to say when guys earn their spots, players start to fall off and it’s not as competitive. He said his challenge will be to make sure that competitiveness is still there even after that happens.

That right there is why Downs is a player every team needs to have in their locker room and why he might be headed for a career year.

