Sooners defense leads the way: 3 Stars in Oklahoma’s win over the SMU Mustangs

A week ago, if someone told you Oklahoma would hold an explosive SMU team under 20 points, you’d likely be very excited. We confirm that the Sooners did that on Saturday night against the Mustangs.

Oklahoma won a grind-it-out type of game 28-11, but the main story for the Sooners was the electric play of their defense. Sure, they gave up over 300 yards, but the Sooners were excellent and resilient when SMU crossed the 50-yard line. Their defense cranked it up a notch, and the Sooners got off the field.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, especially considering the conservative nature of the offensive game plan and the lack of explosiveness the offense showed in a total flip of what they looked like offensively the week before against Arkansas State.

Still, when it mattered the most, Oklahoma found plays in the second half, and it was enough for the Sooners to come out on top and get to 2-0.

No. 1 Star – Danny Stutsman, LB

This defensive unit’s leader, Danny Stutsman, showcased his improvements as a player Saturday night. He totaled 17 tackles (one shy of his career-high), 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a QB hurry, and a fumble recovery. He also led the Sooners in Pro Football Focus’ “stops” metric, which takes into account down and distance.

It was a masterclass of performance, and it felt like he was far and away the best player on the field.

Oklahoma would not have won that game without him, and seeing him fly around and dominate was a fun experience.

Stutsman was named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

No. 2 Star – Kani Walker, CB

A former transfer from the University of Louisville, Kani Walker didn’t see the field much last year.

As a testament to his work and his coach’s belief, he earned an opportunity at meaningful snaps this season.

When starting corner Gentry Williams went down with an injury on Saturday night, it was Walker called into action by position coach Jay Valai.

Walker was targeted immediately and gave up a big play but settled in nicely. He would have a crucial pass breakup later and played solid coverage for the remainder of the game.

He gives Oklahoma a unique blend of height and length on the perimeter and could be a nice player to depend on going forward as Oklahoma’s competition continues to increase.

Andrel Anthony, WR

On a day where offense seemed complicated for the good guys, Andrel Anthony stood out.

Anthony led the Sooners with seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown and helped display one significant development.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and quarterback Dillon Gabriel trust Anthony, and it’s helping fill the void left by Marvin Mims. Of Anthony’s seven receptions, five went for first downs. He was clutch for the Sooners on Saturday evening.

The production will have to come for it to feel like he’s replacing Mims, but their insistence on getting him the ball is a telling sign. Anthony’s Oklahoma career is off to a great start.

